Agri crisis as south Bengal faces rainfall deficit

Southern Bengal is facing a severe agricultural crisis as a significant rainfall deficit continues to paralyse the region. Farmers, particularly those cultivating paddy and jute, are in dire straits as insufficient monsoon rains fail to replenish the parched land. This shortage of water is critically affecting agricultural activities, with paddy fields drying up and jute farmers struggling due to the lack of water necessary for the retting process.

The monsoon, a season typically characterized by ample rainfall beneficial for farming, has been alarmingly sparse this year. Data from the meteorological department from 1 June to 9 July shows that southern Bengal has received only 166.2 mm of rainfall, drastically lower than the average of 343.5 mm for this period. This marks a deficit of approximately 52 per cent, attributed to the absence of rain-bearing systems over the Bay of Bengal, which has disrupted the usual monsoon patterns.

In stark contrast, northern Bengal has experienced an excess of rainfall, recording 1,093.7 mm against the same average of 343.5 mm, resulting in a surplus of 71per cent. The monsoon trough and favourable monsoon currents have led to heavy rains in the north, disrupting daily life but highlighting the stark disparity in rainfall distribution across West Bengal.

The impact of the reduced rainfall in southern Bengal is far-reaching. Major rivers such as the Kangsabati, Dulung, Subarnarekha, Parang, Shilabati, Darakeshwar, Ajoy, Mayurakshi, Kopai, Damodar, Jalangi and Ichamati are experiencing significant depletion. Many of these rivers have dried up completely or are suffering from illegal encroachments on their beds and floodplains. This has serious implications for the riverine ecosystem, which is critical to the socio-economic, agricultural, fisheries, and cultural life of local communities.

Dr Amitava Sengupta, an environmental expert, has raised alarms about the long-term consequences of unstable river flows. He warns that groundwater shortages in river basins could severely impact agricultural activities. The drying up of these rivers poses a grave threat to biodiversity, with aquatic plants and small fish species on the brink of extinction, potentially disrupting vital food chains and leading to broader ecological turmoil.

Despite numerous barrages and water diversion projects in southern Bengal, there has been a notable lack of concerted efforts toward water conservation. The monsoon season, spanning from Ashar to Ashwin (June to September), traditionally ensures crucial water storage for the entire year. However, the construction of dams aimed at diverting water during lean months has exacerbated social, economic, and environmental challenges, leaving river basin communities grappling with profound adversity.

According to the farmers and research scientists of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya (BCKV), some critical questions loom large. Will the upcoming rains suffice to replenish canals and prevent catastrophic flooding in Southern Bengal? The urgency for solutions is palpable as the region faces the twin threats of drought and potential flooding. Immediate and effective measures are required to address these pressing issues before the monsoon season concludes, a BCKV research worker said.