Delhi shivers as cold wave gits, air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Delhi experienced cold weather conditions on Saturday, with overcast skies and light rain in several areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the maximum temperature for the day was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature in the morning was 12.4 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 100 percent.

Cold winds accompanied by cloudy skies intensified the chill, prompting residents to don additional layers of woolens. However, the rain brought some relief, improving air quality significantly.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of smog or dense fog in several areas during Sunday morning.

The skies are expected to clear later in the day, with shallow fog anticipated during the evening and night.

Air quality in the city showed notable improvement on Saturday, following Friday night’s rain.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 139, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.