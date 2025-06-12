Delhi remains on red alert with temperature shooting up to 43.9 °C

The National Capital remained on red alert amid a persistent heat wave, with the mercury soaring to 43.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum going down to 30.7 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Delhi remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Thursday, prompting the weather department to issue a red alert. Mercury levels ranged from 40.9°C to 45.0°C across different parts of the city, while the heat index, a measure combining temperature and humidity, soared to a staggering 51.9°C, it said.

However, northwest India is likely to witness some relief starting June 14, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

The weather agency noted that, while severe heat wave conditions continued in regions like West Rajasthan and adjoining areas, a gradual decline in temperatures is expected from mid-June.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over East India during the next 24 hours, and a gradual fall of 2-3°C thereafter for the subsequent three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country,” the IMD posted on X.

An IMD official stated that a drop in temperature is likely after Friday, possibly triggered by a “western disturbance.”

“The severe heat is expected to persist till Thursday. A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi,” a news agency quoted Naresh Kumar, a senior IMD scientist, as saying.

While the Delhi heat wave alert remains in force today, forecasters say the conditions may ease starting Friday night.