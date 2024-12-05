Delhi records lowest temperature at 8.5 deg Celsius

The minimum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a dip of 3.5 degrees, on Thursday.

According to the weather department, a gradual fall in the minimum temperature by 2 degrees Celsius is likely over Northwest India during the next three days, it added.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature recorded in Safdarjung was 8.5 degree Celsius and in Palam at 10.1 degree Celsius.

Moreover, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India from December 8, resulting in snowfall in the high altitude areas and as a result, the minimum temperature along with cold winds will further decrease the temperature.

The weather department has predicted that dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during late night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from December 7-10.

In the northern plains, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius in Hisar, Haryana on Thursday, IMD added.

The apex weather forecast body stated that there has been a fall in minimum temperature up to 4 degree Celsius and slight fall in maximum temperature over Delhi-NCR during the past 24hors.

The Maximum and Minimum temperature over Delhi lies in the range of 25 to 28 degree Celsius and 8 to 11 degree Celsius respectively.

Mainly smog, mist like conditions with predominant surface wind from northwest direction was observed in the city with a clear sky, it said.

