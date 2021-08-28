Follow Us:
Delhi records 29 Covid cases on Saturday; no deaths reported

Meanwhile, amidst a dip in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, schools in Delhi will reopen in a phased manner beginning September 1 for classes 9 to 12.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 28, 2021 9:02 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (IANS photo)

Fresh 29 Covid 19 cases have been reported in the national capital on Saturday with no fatality being registered. Out of the 72434 tests conducted, only 29 came positive, dipping the positivity rate to 0.04 per cent while 48 more people recovered within the last twenty-four hours in the capital. Presently, only 261 cases of corona are admitted to the hospitals in the NCT.

Meanwhile, amidst a dip in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, schools in Delhi will reopen in a phased manner beginning September 1 for classes 9 to 12. Colleges, universities and coaching institutions will also reopen from September 1, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed on Friday. Educational institutes in the city had closed on April 9 as the second wave of Covid-19 led to a surge in the cases, eventually prompting the authorities to impose a stringent lockdown.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 45 fresh Covid cases and again reported zero fatalities— the sixteenth time since the second wave hit the capital.

On Wednesday, the city saw 35 cases and 1 death. According to the data provided by the government, the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that despite the continuous drop in cases, he has waved a red flag on the anticipated third wave, adding that the government is on “war-footing” to fight it.

