Delhi polls: Rs 2,500 for women, pension, LPG subsidy in BJP’s Sankalp Patra

BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday launched the first part of the party’s manifesto for Delhi polls with key promises including Rs 2,500 monthly monetary assistance to poor women, medical insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh to every resident, Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens, and Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders.

He also assured that no scheme of public interest would be stopped if the BJP is voted to power after the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here while launching BJP’s Sankalp Patra Part – I for Delhi Assembly polls, Nadda said, “The points I am going to make today are going to lay the foundation of a developed Delhi. Today we will discuss those points on how to take forward a developed Delhi.”

The saffron party in the first part of its manifesto has promised to give Rs 2,500 to every woman in Delhi every month through ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’. “Every poor woman in Delhi will be given financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month,” the manifesto said.

“An amount of Rs 2,500 per month will be given to every woman in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. This scheme will be passed in the cabinet in the first instance,” Nadda said while addressing the press conference.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has also promised that every pregnant woman in Delhi will get financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits.

Nadda further said all existing welfare schemes currently operational in Delhi will continue to be implemented even after the BJP forms the government.

“These schemes will be executed more effectively and further strengthened to benefit the people. Additionally, we are committed to eradicating every avenue of corruption, which has been a hallmark of the AAP-led administration,” he said.

The BJP national president also announced that the new BJP government will approve the Union government’s flagship health scheme Ayushman Bharat in letter and spirit, in the first cabinet meeting and will also enhance the limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Apart from Centre’s Rs 5 lakh medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat, the new city dispensation will give additional benefits of Rs 5 lakh, together, taking it to a total of Rs 10 lakh,” Nadda said.

The BJP has promised that the pension of senior citizens will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month.

The saffron party has further promised that the pension of senior citizens of above 70 years, widows and destitute women will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month.

“To make the life of senior citizens simple and successful, our government will increase the senior citizen pension for 60 to 70 year olds from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. Apart from this, the pension of senior citizens above 70 years, widows and destitute women will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000,” Nadda said.

The BJP has also promised that every woman from a poor family in Delhi will be given a subsidy of Rs 500 on gas cylinders. Apart from this, one cylinder each will be given free on Holi and Diwali, the saffron party further promised in its manifesto.

“Poor sisters will be given a subsidy of Rs 500 on the cylinder and one cylinder each will be given free on Holi and Diwali,” Nadda said.

During the press conference, Nadda hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP’s alleged corruption.

“Their (AAP’s) mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated,” the BJP national president said.

He further criticised the other promises which Delhi’s ruling party has failed to give, claiming that they were not able to fulfil their promise of giving Rs 2100 in Punjab too.

Calling it ‘AAPda’s track record, he added, “Let me shed some light on AAPda’s track record. They promised to give Rs 2100 per month in 2021. They neither gave it here in Delhi nor in Punjab. In 2024, they promised to give Rs 1000 per month. As expected, they did not provide it here in Delhi or Punjab. They failed to give subsidies on LPG.”

The saffron party in its manifesto also promised setting up of Atal canteens in Delhi if it is voted to power after the Assembly polls. The canteens will provide food to the poor and marginalised at just Rs 5.

“We have decided that we will make arrangements to provide a full meal at Rs 5 in all the slum clusters through Atal Canteen here in Delhi. For this we will launch Atal Canteen Yojana,” Nadda said.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.