Delhi polls: Ramesh Bidhuri to be projected as ‘CM face’ by BJP, claims Atishi citing ‘credible’ sources

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday, citing sources, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming polls is going to be Ramesh Bidhuri, who is the saffron party’s candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat.

Atishi claims that the BJP has decided to project Bidhuri as its CM candidate after an important meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee(CEC), while she attributed her claim to ‘credible’ sources, and added that this will be approved in the saffron party’s parliamentary board meeting.

Attacking the BJP on the basis of her claims, she alleged that the reason behind choosing Bidhuri as the CM face is that a person who misbehaves the most, and allegedly uses objectionable language, progresses faster, and Bidhuri has been rewarded for the same.

The AAP leader claimed that most likely on Saturday the BJP will announce their remaining candidates for the polls, and a day or two after that they will likely announce Bidhuri as their CM face.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said if people vote for the BJP and if they win, then Bidhuri who allegedly uses objectionable language, will become CM.

Hitting-out at the BJP leader, Atishi claimed that everyone was aware as to how Bidhuri made objectionable comments regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and even abused her (Atishi) and her family.

Atishi further said that now the people of Delhi have two options, on one side is Arvind Kejriwal, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate, and a former IRS officer who has reformed Delhi’s health and education sector, and on the other hand is Ramesh Bidhuri, who allegedly makes objectionable remarks about women.

She further expressed confidence that she was sure that people of the national capital will choose no one else, but Kejriwal, who is capable and has always worked for them.