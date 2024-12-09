Delhi polls: Cong chief says Kejriwal too will desert his seat due to fear of defeat

On a day the AAP released its second list of candidates for the Delhi polls, state Congress unit chief Devender Yadav on Monday claimed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too will desert the New Delhi assembly constituency due to “fear of defeat”.

Yadav alleged that by dropping 13 sitting MLAs in the second list and fielding six turncoats in the first list, Kejriwal has conceded defeat even before the announcement of poll date.

“Kejriwal Government is a failure on all fronts, which is clear from the fact that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held 18 portfolios, before being arrested in the excise police scam, has been shifted from Patparganj to Jangpura as he could not look after his own constituency,” the Congress leader said.

Reacting on son of two incumbent MLAs, S K Bagga and Prahlad Sawhney made nominee from Krishna Nagar and Chandani Chowk, he alleged that Kejriwal, who came to power promising a clean and transparent government, and who recently spoke against “parivardwad”, had no pangs of conscience in giving tickets to sons and relatives of AAP leaders, and fielding the corrupt who had been jailed.

The AAP has announced Vikas Bagga from Krishna Nagar who has replaced his father S K Bagga and Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby) from Chandni Chowk in place of his father and AAP MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney.

Yadav claimed that he has witnessed the angry public mood against the Kejriwal Government during his month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, as people spoke out loudly that they want change, and Congress was the only option before them, as both AAP and BJP set new benchmarks in corruption when they got power.