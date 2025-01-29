Delhi polls: BJP leader Sanjeev Arora switches to AAP

Senior BJP leader Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday switched his allegiance to the AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, saying that he was influenced by Arvind Kejriwal’s policies.

Before switching the party, Arora was serving as member of the BJP’s Delhi Pradesh Executive Committee and has served as National Executive Member and Media In-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha, National Media In-charge BJP Kisan Morcha, Treasurer, Vice President of BJP Karol Bagh District, and State Minister of BJP Yuva Morcha.

He was welcomed in AAP by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Durgesh Pathak by presenting the party’s scarf and cap.

Speaking at the joining of Arora, Singh stated that he has been associated with the saffron party for the past 25 years, holding various key positions within the party. Beyond politics, he has dedicated nearly 30 years to public service through his organization, Indraprastha Sanjeevani, in which he has been actively engaged in social work across the city with a team of around 50,000 people.

Additionally, he has been honored with the title of Ganga Putra with the blessings of several Mahamandaleshwar saints.

Meanwhile Pathak said, “Arora has been actively serving society for the past 30-35 years and has earned great respect in the community. I welcome him into the Aam Aadmi Party family. I am confident that his joining will further strengthen our mission to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s Chief Minister.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Arora explained his decision to leave the BJP after 25 years, stating that the party no longer upheld the ideology it once stood for.

He expressed disappointment and stated, “After serving the party for so many years, the way tickets were distributed was deeply disappointing not just for me, but for many senior leaders. Instead of recognizing long-standing members, the ticket was given to someone who had only recently joined the party.”

“Until recently, the BJP mocked Arvind Kejriwal for distributing ‘freebies,’ but now, what is the BJP doing? We had proposed various initiatives for priests, but it was Arvind Kejriwal who stepped forward and announced a salary of Rs 18,000 for priests and granthis. I am confident that the AAP will return to power, and we stand firmly with it,” he added.