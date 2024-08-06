Delhi Police rescues 18 child labourers from Bhajanpura factory

The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, rescued 18 children aged between 11 and 17 from a jute bag manufacturing factory and printing facility in Gamri Village of Bhajanpura, Delhi.

The police carried out a raid on the factory in coordination with the SDM of Seelampur, Department of Labour, Revenue Department, and an NGO, “Sahyog: Care for You” along with local police.

According to police officials, the rescue mission was initiated based on a specific piece of information about the factory employing recruiting minors. During the raid, children from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand were found working under harsh conditions. Following their rescue, they were medically examined, and arrangements were made for their rehabilitation.

The operation led to the arrest of nine individuals identified as Aslat, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satender, Ansari, and Sahil Dabas — all residents of Gamri Village, Bhajanpura. They have been charged with violating sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and sections 3 and 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The accused were allegedly running the jute bag manufacturing and printing operations where the children were employed, according to officials.

The rescued children are set to be presented before the Child Welfare Committee at the Sanskar Ashram complex in Dilshad Garden, Delhi.

Dr. Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East District, said further investigations into the case are ongoing to determine the extent of the child labour and to ensure that all those responsible are arrested and brought to justice.