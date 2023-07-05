Delhi Police nab man from Patna for robbing & killing elderly couple

A man, who was wanted in robbing and killing an elderly couple in south Delhi’s Amar Colony area in January 2019, was arrested from Patna, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Juber Alam alias Danish and he was absconding for more than two and half years in the case.

Alam in conspiracy with his mother had executed the killings of the couple on January 18, 2019 and robbed cash amounting to Rs. 12 lakh and unspecified articles of jewellery from the house.

The official said that Alam and his mother Sabina alias Salma were initially arrested on January 27, 2019 but both absconded after getting released on bail.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that there was information for the last two months that Alam, who is on the run, was hiding in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Thereafter, a police team was sent to Mumbai to trace the fugitive. But, he could not be apprehended from there. However, the incessant efforts of the police team paid off when specific information was received that Alam would arrive at Patna from Mumbai in a train on the night of July 3.

“Subsequently, a police team boarded the said train at Prayagraj Railway Station. After that the members of the team identified the accused on the way to Patna in the moving train and finally nabbed him at Patna Junction,” said Dhaliwal.

“Juber, after securing bail, went to Mumbai and worked there in the film and TV industry as crew member with the production teams associated with the films like Antim and serials like Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma, Kapil Sharma show, etc. during the last two years,” said the official.