Monsoon session of Bihar legislature likely to be stormy

The Monsoon session of the Bihar legislature, starting on Monday, is expected to be quite stormy, as the opposition led by Tejashwi Yadav, gears to take on the Nitish Kumar government on a number of issues, including the law and order situation and the incidents of collapsing bridges.

Since June 18, over 15 bridges and culverts have collapsed in the state and Tejashwi Yadav has been proactive in releasing crime bulletins and data on infrastructure failures to underscore the government’s inefficiencies.

The opposition is accusing the Nitish Kumar government of rampant corruption across various departments, contributing to these issues.

The INDIA bloc has also been active in highlighting these concerns, staging a protest march in Patna on Saturday to draw attention to the poor law and order situation in Bihar.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu said: “The government is prepared to address the questions raised by the opposition. Constructive dialogue is essential… if the opposition resorts to creating chaos within the assembly, it will hinder the possibility of meaningful discussion”.

CPI-ML MLA Mahboob Alam said: “The state government is unable to tackle criminals effectively and this has led to the increasing number of crime incidents in Bihar. Corruption remains a significant concern that needs to be raised in the Assembly. The frequent collapse of bridges and culverts indicates the widespread corruption within various departments. We will raise these points in the house.”