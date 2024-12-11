Delhi Police launch drive to identify illegal immigrants

Delhi Police, Bangladeshi, Launch Drive, Illegal Immigrant

The drive was launched by the police after Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to the chief secretary and police commissioner asking for initiating strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

A police team carried out the drive to identify the immigrants living illegally in the area.

In his letter, the LG asked the police and the administration to launch a special drive spanning over two months to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi and take strict action as per the extant rules in a time-bound manner.

The LG’s directive came in the wake of the representation made by the delegation of Ulemas and Muslim leaders from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin to him, demanding stringent action against Bangladeshi infiltrators residing in Delhi.

It may be mentioned here that on 7 December, the delegation, during its meeting with the LG, expressed deep concern over the attacks being made on the Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. They stated that they were worried about the situation of their Hindu brethren and other minorities in Bangladesh.