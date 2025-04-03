IAF pilot killed, another critical as Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot lost his life, while another sustained critical injuries after their two-seater Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Gujarat’s Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred late Wednesday night in Suvarda village, 12 km from Jamnagar city.

The aircraft, which was on a night training sortie, reportedly developed a technical malfunction, forcing the pilots to eject.

In an official statement, the IAF expressed deep regret over the accident and confirmed that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

“An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” the IAF added.

The force also extended condolences to the family of the deceased pilot, stating, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Videos of the crash circulating on social media showed a blazing field with debris scattered across the site. The cockpit and the tail section of the aircraft were seen lying in separate areas, engulfed in flames.

Officials revealed that the ill-fated twin-seater Jaguar was engaged in a routine training sortie when the mishap occurred.

The aircraft, known for its twin-engine design, has been a critical part of the Indian Air Force since its induction in the late 1970s.

While it has undergone extensive upgrades over the years, accidents involving Jaguars have raised concerns about their operational lifespan.

This incident comes less than a month after another Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana’s Ambala on March 7 due to a system malfunction. The pilot in that case had managed to steer the jet away from populated areas before ejecting safely.