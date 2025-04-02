Delhi Police bust multi-state drug syndicate, arrest 7

Seven individuals, including a Nepali national, have been arrested as the Delhi Police dismantled a multi-state drug syndicate sourcing narcotics from Nepal and Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. The operation led to the seizure of contraband valued at over Rs 8.7 crore in the international market, the police said on Wednesday.

Among those arrested, five were key operatives, including suppliers, middlemen, and receivers involved in the distribution of charas, the police added.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended two suspects, Prem Thapa and Mohammad Jameel, recovering 1,192 grams of charas (classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act) from them, said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Ganga Gurung Thapa, a supplier of the narcotic, from Sangam Vihar. A search of his residence resulted in the recovery of 13 kg of charas, which was found stored in his refrigerator.

Investigations revealed that Ankit Buddha, a resident of Kasol, was the primary supplier, distributing the substance to dealers in Delhi-NCR. He was also taken into custody.

Additionally, two more suspects were arrested: Manjeet, a resident of Kharar, Mohali, Punjab, who procured charas from Ganga and supplied it in Mohali; and Moti Lal, a resident of Sikar Road, Jaipur, who sourced charas from Manjeet and sold it locally.