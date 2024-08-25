Delhi Police bust interstate illegal arms cartel, arrest two suppliers

An illegal arms supply cartel was busted by the Delhi Police with the arrest of two suppliers, the police said on Sunday.

The police have recovered eight pistols from the accused procured from Khargone Madhya Pradesh. The consignment was meant for Delhi-NCR.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arvind Kumar and Vinod Kumar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, they were using social media platforms to supply firearms procured from Madhya Pradesh at a price range of 12-15 thousand per pistol, and the same were sold at a price range of Rs 25-30 thousand.

It added that the recovered consignment was to be delivered to an associate of a Delhi-based gangster at a lucrative price of Rs 40,000 per weapon.

The accused reached the pre-decided delivery point and were waiting for the associate of the gangster before being nabbed by the police.

The police said both the accused were involved in this cartel for the last eight years and they were also arrested earlier.

It further added that in view of the use of illegal firearms in various crimes in Delhi and adjoining states, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of such anti-social elements.