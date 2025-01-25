Logo

Logo

# Cities

Delhi Police arrests teacher for graffiti at Mandi House Metro Station

The Delhi Metro Police apprehended a man for writing graffiti on the wall of Mandi House Metro Station, the authorities said on Saturday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 25, 2025 8:50 pm

Delhi Police arrests teacher for graffiti at Mandi House Metro Station

[Representational Photo]

The Delhi Metro Police apprehended a man for writing graffiti on the wall of Mandi House Metro Station, the authorities said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday night.

Advertisement

CCTV footage revealed a person writing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to earthworms.

Advertisement

Following an analysis of the footage, the accused was identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh, a resident of Yourajpur village in Gajipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh was arrested, and a case was registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act and Section 73 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to writing the graffiti, explaining that he was inspired by a poem about earthworms he had read earlier that day. He also disclosed that he frequently signed his public artwork with “POPA.”

Singh, a Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia, currently works as a teacher in Wazirabad, Delhi.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Cities

20 Delhi police personnel conferred with medals

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, twenty Delhi police personnel have been conferred with medals for their services that include three President’s medal for distinguished services and 17 for meritorious services.

# Delhi

Delhi police enhances security arrangements for RD

In view of the Republic day celebrations at the Kartavya Path in the national capital, the Delhi Police have laid out a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces, over 15,000 police personnel, thousands of CCTVs, and AI-enabled cameras in New Delhi district.