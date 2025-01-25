Delhi Police arrests teacher for graffiti at Mandi House Metro Station

The Delhi Metro Police apprehended a man for writing graffiti on the wall of Mandi House Metro Station, the authorities said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday night.

Advertisement

CCTV footage revealed a person writing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to earthworms.

Advertisement

Following an analysis of the footage, the accused was identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh, a resident of Yourajpur village in Gajipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh was arrested, and a case was registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act and Section 73 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to writing the graffiti, explaining that he was inspired by a poem about earthworms he had read earlier that day. He also disclosed that he frequently signed his public artwork with “POPA.”

Singh, a Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia, currently works as a teacher in Wazirabad, Delhi.