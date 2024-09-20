Delhi Police arrest Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta in BharatPe complaint case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police have arrested Deepak Gupta, a relative of former BharatPe Managing Director and Cofounder Ashneer Grover, in connection with the allegations of misappropriating funds of the Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd company, it said Friday.

The arrest resulted after a complaint from Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) was registered at police station EOW.

The complainant alleged that the then Managing Director of the company and other company officials were involved in criminal misappropriation of company’s funds on the basis of various fabricated documents.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that payments were made to various non-existents vendors and HR consultancy firms causing a wrongful loss of approx Rs 81 crore to the company.

The police stated that during the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Deepak Gupta was the Procurement Head at that time and used to acknowledge the bogus deliveries of standees on the basis of which the payments were made to the non-existent firms.

Further his involvement in the case is also corroborated from interrogation of accused Amit Bansal, who was arrested earlier and is presently in judicial custody, added the police in a release.

The cops said that the accused, Gupta, was produced in court on Friday.

An investigation into the matter is underway.