Delhi plans artificial rain, sprinklers, and ANPR cameras to tackle air pollution

In a major push to combat Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting and announced a range of measures, including mandatory sprinklers on high-rise buildings and plans to conduct artificial rain in the city.

The Chief Minister stated that 1,000 water sprinklers and 140 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed across the capital, operational throughout the year except during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

“To curb pollution from End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), the government has installed 495 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol stations and is expanding the network to all border entry points,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

These cameras will help identify restricted vehicles and notify authorities in real time for enforcement. Owners of ELVs entering Delhi will receive instant SMS alerts, and the system will display warnings on variable message signboards at border points.

The CM also announced that all Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in Delhi will undergo audits. Any centre found issuing fraudulent certificates will face strict penalties.

To control dust emissions, Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites over 500 square meters must now register on the DPCC web portal to ensure compliance with air pollution norms.

Sites between 200–500 square meters must also follow dust control guidelines, with MCD responsible for enforcement.

In a bid to improve public transport and promote green mobility, Gupta revealed that 2,300 e-rickshaws will be stationed at metro stations across Delhi to boost last-mile connectivity. Of these, 700 will be operated by women, offering both employment opportunities and safer, eco-friendly travel.

She further announced that the government is preparing for a trial of Artificial Rain in Delhi, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed soon. This initiative, she said, could prove to be a significant breakthrough in pollution control.