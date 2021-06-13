As part of the phased unlock plan in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that all market activities will be allowed starting Monday, 5 am, given certain restrictions.

Kejriwal said that while weekly markets activity will resume, only one market will be allowed to open in a zone on a particular day.

Further, all gyms, cinema theatres, and banquet halls will continue to remain shut.

Besides, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will also remain closed.

“The coronavirus situation is coming under control in Delhi. The Coronavirus cases have reduced significantly and focus should also shift upon bringing the economy back on track. Slowly and steadily, economic activities are being opened up. Except for certain activities which are completely prohibited, we are allowing rest in a restricted manner,” said Kejriwal during a digital address.

What is allowed?

The activities which are partly allowed in a restricted manner include – government offices, where the rules of last week will be applied in which Group A officers will be allowed to have 100% while everyone else would partly attend the offices at a cap of 50% of attendance.

Private offices are required to operate on 50% capacity from 9 am -5 pm and the effort should be towards maximum work from home opportunity.

However, essential activities like hospitals and police will continue to remain fully operational.

All markets, market complexes, malls, which functioned on an odd-even basis till last week, can now be opened up fully but with a time restriction of 10 am – 8 pm. The restaurants will function on 50% seating capacity.

The weekly markets are allowed but only 1 per zone. Marriage ceremonies can’t take place in public spaces, banquet halls and hotels. It is allowed only at home or at the court with an attendance of no more than 20 people. Not more than 20 people are allowed in funerals and last rights.

Restrictions on public transport will be continued. Delhi metro and public buses will remain operational with 50% capacity. Public transport – autorickshaws and e- Rickshaws are allowed but with not more than 2 passengers. Only 2 passengers are allowed in taxis and Gramin Seva.

The religious places will be opened up but visitors will not be allowed.

What is restricted?

In a broader sense, the prohibited activities include academics at all educational institutions such as schools, colleges and coaching centres.

Besides, gatherings at social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious festival-related event will be allowed.

Also, sports activities at swimming pools, stadiums, sports complex, gymnasiums and yoga institutes will remain prohibited.

Entertainment activities at cinema theatre, multiplex, water parks, amusement parks will also be not allowed for now. While business to business exhibitions and entry to public parks and gardens will remain prohibited as well.

The CM said that the restrictions on commercial activities can be reimposed if a resurgence in Covid-19 cases is noticed.

“We will observe the situation of the markets and restaurants for 1 week, if the cases do not increase in the next week, then we will continue this but if they do increase then we will have to impose strict measures. Thus, it is my appeal to all the market associations, shopkeepers to ensure that overcrowding does not take place, and maintain social distancing,” he appealed.