Delhi never seen such violence during polls: Kejriwal on ‘attack’ on him

A day after an alleged attack on his vehicle during campaigning in the New Delhi assembly constituency, Arvind Kejriwal said the city has never seen the kind of violence during polls where a former CM’s life could be under threat.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP’s national convenor said, “The people of Delhi have never witnessed campaigning during which a murderous attack was made on a former chief minister.

“This is their way of campaigning because they are losing badly,” he added, apparently referring to the BJP, whose workers are accused of the attack by him and his party.

Dismissing BJP candidate Parvesh Verma’s prediction that he would lose the New Delhi seat by 20,000 votes, Kejriwal said, “Let him live in dreams for some days.”

Meanwhile, in another Joint presser with party MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that one of the persons involved in the attack on Kejriwal is a “frequent associate” of BJP candidate Verma, pitted against Kejriwal in the assembly election.

Atishi claimed that the attacker, identified as Rahul, has multiple criminal cases against him, including charges of robbery and attempted murder. This individual, along with others, was sent to attack Kejriwal and is often seen with Verma during campaigning.

“The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them. The BJP, unable to defeat Kejriwal electorally, is resorting to such tactics to remove him from their way,” the CM alleged.

Moreover, another party leader, Sanjay Singh, echoed similar concerns, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack as part of a larger conspiracy. He claimed that the BJP is desperate to return to power in Delhi after more than 25 years and is resorting to violence and intimidation to counter the AAP’s popularity.