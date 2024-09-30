Delhi ministers & AAP leaders inspect PWD roads, say they will make city potholes free by Diwali

The AAP leadership in Delhi including Chief Minister Atishi and cabinet ministers and other senior leaders on Monday took to the streets and conducted an inspection of the roads under PWD, and said that the government aims to make Delhi potholes free by Diwali. CM Atishi and senior leader Manish Sisodia led the city-wide inspection, vowing immediate road repairs.

The CM visited South and South-East Delhi for the inspection of roads, and speaking to reporters later, said that, “For 2 days continuously, I inspected the roads in different parts of the city along with the AAP supremo and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. During the inspection, I found that the roads of Delhi are in dilapidated condition and are broken at many places. Arvind Kejriwal gave a letter on this subject in the Delhi Assembly and requested to repair the roads as soon as possible”. She further informed that all her ministers are on the ground, as they have taken responsibility for different districts across the city with regard to roads.

“As the Chief Minister, I have taken the responsibility of South and South-East Delhi. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has taken the responsibility of East Delhi. Minister Gopal Rai has taken the responsibility of North-East Delhi. Minister Kailash Gahlot has taken the responsibility of West and South-West Delhi. Minister Imran Hussain has taken the responsibility of Central and New Delhi. While Minister Mukesh Ahlawat has taken the responsibility of North and North West Delhi,” she mentioned.

Advertisement

Meanwhille, Sisodia taking to social media platform X, said that along with Saurabh Bharadwaj and PWD officials, he inspected the road near Mother Dairy in East Delhi, and added that the condition of the same is not good.He assured that the road will be pothole free in the next few days. He alleged that the BJP conspired to stop the work in Delhi to trouble the people of the city.

During a media interaction in Patparganj constituency ,Sisodia stated, “Following Arvind Kejriwal’s instructions, Saurabh Bharadwaj and I inspected some roads in Delhi and saw that many roads were in poor shape. In some places, construction has been ongoing, and roads have been dug up for 7-8 months. Many roads have worn out and some potholes were left open on them. We will fix this and repair the roads”. He further said that now that Kejriwal is back all the pending work will be finished quickly .

Similarly, the first time cabinet minister Mukesh Ahlawat paid a visit to Outer Delhi’s Mundka area and then to Kiradi and Sultanpur to take stock of the situation of roads on ground. He inspected the Rohtak Road and said that it has suffered a lot of damage due to continuous rain for the last one and a half months. According to him, in Mundka area, the part of Rohtak road, which is a major connecting road to Haryana, the water was continuously overflowing on the streets due to broken drains. The party leader Jasmine Shah, who accompanied Ahlawat to inspect the roads, said that based on directions of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government has taken up the pending works of repair and construction of PWD roads on war footing.