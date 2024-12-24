Delhi Metro completes 22 years of operations

Lifeline of the National Capital – Delhi Metro – completed 22 years of successful metro operations in the National Capital Region (NRC) in the year 2024.

The journey of Delhi Metro commenced on December 24, 2002, when then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first ever train on 8.4-kilometer long Shahdara to Tis Hazari corridor of Red Line. Since then, the Delhi Metro network has expanded exponentially.

Today, the Delhi Metro caters to on average 64 lakh passenger journeys. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 78.67 lakh on November 18, 2024. Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of the city by setting the epitome of excellence in the core parameters of MRTS, that is punctuality, reliability, and safety.

A total of 12 metro lines of about 392 km with 288 stations are being operated by the DMRC in Delhi and NCR at present. Today, Delhi Metro has the largest Metro network in India and is also one of the largest Metros in the world.

The year 2024 was also a year of achievements for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

On January 5 this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) incorporated its ticketing services into the ‘One Delhi’ mobile application, offering commuters the ease of planning uninterrupted journeys that seamlessly combine both the Metro and Delhi’s city bus services. This integration has been done in collaboration with IIIT-D (Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi) which manages the ‘One Delhi’ app for the Delhi Government.

This year on January 7, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Delhi Metro system. During her journey, she also interacted with some school children. Murmu is the second serving President of India to travel by the Delhi Metro. DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Vikas Kumar accompanied the President on the journey. The President travelled on the system using an NCMC RuPay card.

The DMRC on February 21 unveiled its new integrated Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Metro Bhawan. This new OCC is managing operations of the Red Line and Yellow Line of the existing network. It will also oversee train movement on the upcoming corridors/lines of Phase IV.

On March 4, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project which will further improve the Metro connectivity in the national capital. The two corridors are: Inderlok – Indraprastha (12.377 km) and Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block (8.385 km).

On November 15, the first Metro train, comprising six coaches, procured by Delhi Metro for its Phase – 4 operations, reached Delhi, marking a significant milestone towards completing and operationalising the priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-4.

On December 6, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Rithala – Narela -Nathupur (Kundli) corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase – IV project consisting of 26.463 kms which will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana. The corridor is scheduled to be completed in 4 years from the date of its sanction.