Delhi LG Office directs CS to lay CAG reports in Assembly after apprising CM

The Delhi lieutenant governor’s office has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Wednesday asking him to take up pending CAG reports with Chief Minister Atishi and present them in the Assembly during its September 26-27 session.

According to officials, the LG Secretariat has also written to the principal secretary (Finance) to ensure the laying of the “Performance Audit Report of the CAG on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services relating to the GNCTD”.

The high officer’s secretariat asked the concerned official to bring to the notice of the CM constitutional and statutory provisions of Article 151 of the Constitution, Section 48 of the GNCTD Act, and Regulation 210 of the Audit & Accounts Regulations, 2007, which provide for the mandatory laying of the reports of the CAG by the Delhi government in the Assembly.

According to the LG office, as per constitutional and statutory provisions, the CAG has been forwarding its reports on the state finances and performance in various sectors related to governance in Delhi.

The CAG, while forwarding the audit reports, very categorically asked the Delhi government to submit the same to the LG under the relevant law for laying these reports before the Assembly, the LG office said.

The communications regarding these reports have been forwarded by the LG office to the Delhi government’s Finance Department for initiating the process for presenting the reports in the Assembly.

As of now, there are 12 such reports, pending since 2021, and the matter has been taken up by the LG with the Finance Department, Assembly Speaker, and the CM on various occasions.