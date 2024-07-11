Delhi LG issues directions to CS for resolution of canal breach issue

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar drawing his attention to the breach in Carrier Line Channel (CLC), a sub-branch of the Munak Canal. He advised the official to take up the issue with the water and flood control ministers.

The breach in the CLC resulted in massive waterlogging JJ colony of Bawana and other areas in the vicinity.

The LG asked the CS to ensure that the matter is taken up with the Haryana authorities and the channel is repaired, restored, and maintained at the earliest. He said the un-lined segment of the canal should also be taken up for lining on priority to avoid breaches and water losses.

In the directions to the CS, the LG wanted the CEO, Delhi Jal Board reach the spot with his team of engineers and coordinate with the government of Haryana authorities to ensure restoration.

NDRF teams may be immediately asked to evacuate affected people from the area, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to deploy pumps to drain out water at the earliest and provide additional boats to the disaster relief force as required.

Saxena said adequate arrangements may be provided by DUSIB for relief and rehabilitation measures and making available basic minimum services including shelter.

The letter from Raj Niwas has also directed the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department to provide relief as per norms, and the area District Magistrate to deploy a team of executive magistrates to coordinate relief and rescue operations.

“Local public announcements may be made to make people aware of the arrangements. Health Department may ensure that medical teams are in place to address any exigencies and medical emergency,” the letter from LG’s Principal Secretary read further.