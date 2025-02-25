Delhi LG hits out at Kejriwal for past comments on PM Modi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making several negative remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, adding that people gave a befitting reply to him in the recent assembly polls.

“There is no doubt that Arvind Kejriwal has made many negative remarks about the Prime Minister. He even said that if ‘PM Modi wants to win the Delhi elections, he will have to take another birth’,” Saxena told reporters after his address to the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly.

“Whenever someone looks down upon another person or undermines them, the answer ultimately comes from the people,” the Delhi Lieutenant Governor added.

Recalling the time when AAP MLA Atishi was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, replacing Kejriwal, Saxena said, “Kejriwal had said Atishi has been made a ‘temporary Chief Minister’ and that he would return to the post later.”

“I don’t wish to say much about it, but the Supreme Court’s order had already barred him from going to the Secretariat or signing any files. The people have now given their mandate, and I will leave it at that,” he added.

Reiterating the BJP-led government’s commitment to Delhi’s development, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor said, “Our agenda is clear — we aim to develop Delhi, clean the Yamuna, resolve the landfill crisis, and provide better facilities for the poor.”