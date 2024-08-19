Delhi LG celebrates Rakha Bandhan with with schoolchildren

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Raj Niwas with children from different schools of the capital who tied rakhi to Saxena on the auspicious occasion.

On the occasion, the LG told the children and the teachers who accompanied them that they were now part of his family and he would do whatever is possible to ensure their happiness and wellness.

The festival is a celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Saxena underlined that this special occasion had made him reaffirm his commitment to supporting every child in the national capital.

Later, taking to X, the LG shared some photographs of the occasion with a caption: “Raksha Bandhan with children today at Raj Niwas”. “Even as I blessed the kids after getting Rakhi tied, it was me who felt blessed. Best wishes for Raksha Bandhan,” Saxena said.