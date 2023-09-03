Delhi: Juvenile slits tutor’s throat over repeated sexual assault

A juvenile was held for allegedly killing his tutor by slitting his throat for repeatedly sexually assaulting him, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The victim was found dead with deep-cut injuries on his neck in Jamia Nagar, Batla House on August 30, 2023. On receiving information local police reached the spot and found that a man aged 28 years was lying in a pool of blood. The deceased was identified as Mohd. Waseem who worked as a private tutor, Delhi police said.

“During the investigation on the basis of surveillance, it emerged that the deceased was engaged in homosexual activity with a juvenile ‘X’ and was repeatedly sexually assaulting him. The deceased had made a video of the juvenile and threatened him to release the video on social media if he did not oblige him,” Delhi police said.

On August 30, 2023, the deceased, had called the juvenile at his one-room set property for sexually assaulting him, police officials said.

Delhi police further said, “The juvenile was fed up with his repeated assault and had planned to eliminate the molester. On finding an opportune moment, the juvenile who was carrying a sharp paper cutter, slit the throat of the deceased and fled from the spot. The juvenile has been apprehended.”

The deceased’s mobile phone, clothes and shoes worn by the juvenile at the time of the incident have also been recovered from the juvenile.

On the basis of the investigation and facts a case of murder has been registered vide FIR No.399/2023 u/s 302 IPC PS Jamia Nagar and investigation has been taken up.