Hundreds of prospective beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccines were turned away from government-run vaccination centres governed by Central Delhi since the shots did not arrive there on Monday.

Scores of people thronged upon municipal corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital in North Delhi and Delhi government’s Guru Nanak Eye Centre which is attached to Lok Nayak Hospital in Central Delhi, after either booking their slots on the Co-WIN portal or availing the walk-in immunisation option.

However, much to their dismay, they were asked to leave since the shots remained unavailable at both sites for the whole day.

50-year-old Vaibhav Sagar, who had come along with his 81-year old father from Najafgarh, said that it took him half a day of leave and much counselling to his hesitant father to reach the vaccination centre, only to realise that his efforts went to vain.

“I’m in sales. My job requires me to be on the field and sensing the exposure, I pestered my old father to come along since he is among the most vulnerable group,” said Vaibhav who works as a territory sales officer at a private firm while speaking to The Statesman.

“However, I regret going there. Business is anyway dwindling and my half a day leave affected it further. Apart from that, my father who was unwilling to go for inoculation and agreed after much counselling is now back to his scepticism,” he added.

Similar was the case of 48-year-old Premvati Narayan who took a day off today so that she can avail of vaccination. She regretted not going to a private vaccination centre.

“I have just joined a new company after sitting idle for months. I’m not in a position to take another leave or buy my shot at a private facility. That’s why I chose a government site. However, after their mismanagement, I think I should have gone to a private hospital. I don’t know If I would get leave for vaccination again,” Narayan said.

Beneficiaries include both from the categories of 18-44 years and 45+.

Officials told The Statesman that the paucity of vaccines forced the Central Delhi annexed centres to not conduct the vaccination drive. However, the vaccination will resume from Tuesday as the shots arrived by the end of the day.

“We have directed the District Immunisation Officer (DIO) in this regard,” a senior government official from Health & Family Welfare department said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of North MCD, Jai Prakash informed that he is aware of the situation and have communicated to the government as well. “It was very unfortunate that people were denied vaccines despite calling them in a probable exposure environment. The Delhi government must ensure such incidents are not repeated,” he said.