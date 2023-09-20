Delhi HC quashes FIR, directs parties to purchase uniform socks for police

Demonstrating a creative approach to dispute resolution by benefiting both parties and the police personnel, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR directing the parties involved to purchase uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 for Delhi Police personnel.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued the order after being informed that the parties, who were allegedly involved in cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, have reached a settlement and no longer wished to pursue the criminal proceedings.

As part of the settlement, the court ordered the complainant and two accused individuals to collectively contribute Rs 48,000.

Advertisement

This money would be used to purchase uniform socks for police personnel stationed at various police stations, including Keshavpuram, Bharat Nagar, Model Town, Ashok Vihar, Roop Nagar, and Maurice Nagar, the court said.

“The petitioners submit that they shall hand over their share of Rs 24,000 in cash to the respondent no.2, who shall in turn, add the same to his share of Rs 24,000 and utilise the total cost of Rs 48,000 for purchase/procurement of uniform socks for the police personnel stationed at the six police stations,” the court noted.

The court’s order read: “Accordingly, the petition is allowed and FIR No.0434/2018 dated 09.12.2018 registered under Sections 406/420/467/468/469/471/120B/34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 at PS: Ashok Vihar, Delhi and all proceeding emanating therefrom are quashed subject to the petitioners and the respondent no. 2 depositing a cost of Rs 24,000 each (total amounting to Rs 48,000).”

The accused individuals committed to delivering their share of the money to the complainant, who would then purchase the socks for the police officials.

The court concluded the case and scheduled it for compliance on October 30.