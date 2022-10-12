In a major relief to daily wage workers, the Delhi government raised the dearness allowance (DA) for them, on Wednesday.

With the latest revision in the dearness allowance, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been raised from Rs 16,506 to Rs 16,792 per month. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18, 499 per month. The wages of skilled workers have been increased from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357 per month.

Speaking about the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Amidst the rising inflation, this is the big step taken in the interest of the labour class. The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital.”

“The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” Sisodia added. The Deputy Chief Minister said that people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees. After the revision of wages by the government, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been revised from Rs 16, 506 to Rs 16,792. For semi-skilled labourers, the monthly wages have been enhanced from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18,499. For skilled labourers, the wages have been increased from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357 per month. Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18499 and for matriculate employees, from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from Rs 21,756 to Rs 22,146.

Sisodia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, keeping in mind the interest of the labourers, the government has decided to increase their dearness allowance. He said that due to Covid-19 in the last two years, every section of society has been affected financially. People are suffering due to back-breaking inflation. In such a situation, this increase will help the labourers.

“Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. The Delhi government is constantly revising the Dearness Allowance every 6 months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation,” Sisodia said.