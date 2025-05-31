Delhi govt’s 100 days: work began with good intent & policies moving in right direction for citizen welfare, says CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday while presenting the 100 day worksheet of her government said that her dispensation started to move in the right direction and correct path for city’s development with a good intent backed by right planning.

She said that the government utilized every single day during the period, taking policy based decisions for the benefit of residents of the national capital.

Gupta said that 100 days is just a small duration, and it cannot be said that many big works have been accomplished , but when the planning is right and the intention is good, then the works progress in the right direction.

Delhi CM came down heavily on the previous government, saying that they claimed to be common people, but later became power hungry.

Gupta said that her government is working dexterously on the streets, going amongst the people and making efforts to address their long pending issues.

CM informed about a plan to introduce an ordinance for regulating private school fees, asserting that education should be made accessible and fair, adding that the government is committed to make sure unfair burden gets on any parent in the city.

She also informed about 1.5 lakh registrations that have been completed for the government’s health scheme for senior citizens above the age of 70, which provides a cover of Rs 10 lakh for medical treatment, adding that many people are already being treated across 80 empanelled hospitals under the Vaya Vandan scheme.

She said that now work is also underway to ensure 3 hospital beds per 1000 people in the city, while WHO recommends 2 beds per 1000 persons.

CM mentioned that the dispensation is doing work on ground to solve the problem of city’s garbage dumps with initiatives of better waste processing and also started work in the right direction for cleaning the Yamuna river.

She said that Yamuna’s pollution is largely due to the 22 big drains that empty their waste including sewage in to the river, and getting to the root cause of the issue, the government within 100 days have approved 40 decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and also allocated funds in the budget for the same.

She mentioned that the amount of legacy waste left behind is being reduced and plans for the future are also being made to ensure the large amount of waste generated in the city is being rightly processed.

Gupta also said that the government has also allocated money in the budget for slum welfare so that unless those living in such areas shift to proper accommodations can lead a life of dignity.

CM also mentioned about the comprehensive planning that the government is doing for Yamuna cleaning, adding that the river’s rejuvenation required a proper planning, which she said that previous government did not do, despite funds allocated by the central government.

She also mentioned about the plans of the government for making Delhi pollution free by moving to electric powered public transport system and as well as other initiatives for improving the air quality index that will continue for the entire year.

CM informed that across the 70 assembly constituencies in the city, while the total number of wards is 250, the government has ordered for equipment to ensure 4 water sprinkler machines with integrated anti-smog guns per ward, and they will work throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that the government has given public the confidence that it is committed to make Delhi a ‘Viksit Delhi, ‘ adding that the way it is working, be it the schemes coming up, the cleanliness initiatives across the city, the future is going to be bright.

He said that there needs to be more time given to the government to properly address and resolve the issues that came out of 27 years of misrule in the city.