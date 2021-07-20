On the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha, the Delhi government has urged the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while celebrating the festival.

“At this time, the number of corona cases has been in decreasing trend, but this pandemic is not completely cured. We need to be more cautious during this pandemic time. I appeal to the people to follow Covid-19 protocols and adopt Covid appropriate behaviour during the festive time in a fight against Covid-19,” stated Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday.

“This includes wearing masks, maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding social gatherings and being socially distanced,” he added.

Hussain informed that instructions have been given to concerned authorities to maintain an uninterrupted supply of power, water and other preparedness related to the Islamic festival.

The minister chaired a meeting in this regard with officials of Municipal Corporations of Delhi, DUSIB, Delhi Jal Board and BSES.

He issued instructions to all the concerned officers and agencies related to the successful conduct of the Eid-ul-Zuha festival. He has directed the officials of Delhi Jal Board for the maintenance of proper drainage & an uninterrupted supply of water and discussed the matter related to cleanliness with officials from MCD,” an official said.

Meanwhile, matters related to repair, maintenance and current plans of various electrical development projects in the Ballimaran assembly constituency were also reviewed.

“The BSES has been asked to bring improvement in its efficiency management and complaint redressal system. He also instructed the officials that hanging electric wires should be expeditiously replaced or repaired in the dense area,” the official mentioned above added.