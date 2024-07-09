Delhi govt to realign women & child development district offices

In a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Delhi government has proposed a sweeping reorganization of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD).

“Aligning the WCD district offices with Delhi’s 11 revenue districts, the plan now awaits the Lieutenant Governor’s approval. This strategic overhaul aims to create a more integrated and coordinated system, improving the implementation of schemes and ensuring greater public convenience,” the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

The newly reorganised district offices will be New Delhi, Central, North, North West, West, South, South West, South East, East, Shahdara, and North East.

On this significant development, Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The reorganisation of our district offices will mark a significant step toward optimizing our administrative framework for delivering social security and welfare services.”

He said this realignment will facilitate smoother coordination and implementation of schemes, making the process more straightforward for both administrators and beneficiaries.

“By aligning with the revenue districts, we can work more closely with local government bodies to leverage local insights and infrastructure in program execution, ensuring better resource allocation and programme targeting,” Gahlot said.

The directives to re-align the district offices of the WCD with the current revenue district setup are guided by thoughtful deliberation and comprehensive field reports.

This move will enhance the department’s responsiveness to local needs and challenges, enabling a more agile and effective response to the evolving welfare needs of women, children, and vulnerable populations within each district.

With the setup of 11 new re-aligned district offices, the WCD department can now more efficiently implement financial assistance schemes such as the Delhi Pension Scheme to Women in Distress, Widow Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme, Ladli Scheme, and all services related to child and women welfare.

This reorganisation is expected to significantly enhance the administrative efficiency of the WCD, ensuring a more effective delivery of welfare schemes across Delhi.