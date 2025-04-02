Poshan Tracker app registers over 10 cr beneficiaries, with Karnataka leading the way

The Poshan Tracker app, launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to track the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, children up to 6 years of age and adolescent girls, has 10,12,46,106 registered beneficiaries. Among the registered beneficiaries, the highest number is from Karnataka, with 44,38,725 registrations alone.

Launched in March 2021, the app tracks stunting, wasting, and under-weight prevalence among children with an aim of removing malnutrition from the country. To ensure the success of the app at the grass root level, Anganwadi workers have been roped in by the government.

Speaking about the success of the app, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur while responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, today, said that the Anganwadi Workers are provided with smartphones to keep a track.

“Near real time data collection for Anganwadi Services such as, daily attendance, ECCE, Provision of Hot Cooked Meal (HCM)/Take Home Ration (THR-not raw ration), Growth Measurement has been made possible,” she said.

Stating that UNICEF appreciated the simplicity of Poshan Tracker application, which is available in 24 languages, Thakur said that it has made the work of Anganwadi Workers easier and ensured tracking of children and mothers on key health and nutrition related information.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has applauded the efforts made by the ministry on Poshan Tracker mentioning the ‘Poshan Tracker’ as one of the exemplary platforms for flawlessly collecting routine administrative data on nutrition,” she added.

Speaking about the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi (PBPB) Programme, the Minister said that it aims to improve the quality of education in the Anganwadi centers along with the focus on nutrition.

“This national initiative aims to provide all 13.9 lakh Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) with a 5 day in person training, out of which round 1 has been conducted while the second round will be conducted during the current fiscal year,” Thakur revealed.