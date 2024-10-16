AAP govt to build state-of-the-art building at Sewa Kutir Complex

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given its nod to the construction of a state-of-the-art Ground+5-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex in Kingsway Camp here.

The new building, with a plinth area of 2,060 square meters, will be constructed on a 12,215 square meter campus. This modern facility aims to provide a safer, healthier, and more conducive environment for children under care.

Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “This redevelopment marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best care for vulnerable children.”

He said the new facility will not only enhance the living and care standards but also ensure that every child receives the protection, rehabilitation, and opportunities they deserve.

“This is a testament to our government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of children in need,” added Gahlot.

The Sewa Kutir Complex, managed by the Department of Women and Child Development, has long played a critical role in safeguarding children in need of care and protection. The facility houses the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre, and the Observation Homes for Boys (OHB). However, the current infrastructure has significantly deteriorated over the years, becoming inadequate for modern legal and welfare needs.

The necessity for redevelopment became even more pressing after the July 2023 floods, which inundated the complex with sewage water, causing severe damage. Structural decay, frequent flooding, and infrastructural failures have rendered several existing buildings obsolete, making dismantling and reconstruction an urgent priority.