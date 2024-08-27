Delhi govt takes proactive steps to tackle pollution during winters

Gearing up months ahead for tackling air pollution that spikes during the winters, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday directed the Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest) to ensure the Real Time Source Apportionment infrastructure at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, New Delhi, is made fully operational by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) before winter season sets in.

This is a part of proactive measures taken by the Delhi Government to address the increase in the national capital’s pollution levels during winter season.

According to Delhi government sources, since IIT Kanpur’s study period ended in September 2023, and given that the DPCC is the regulatory body for air quality, the Environment Department’s proposal for the committee to take over the infrastructure, equipment, and mobile van was approved on June 26 this year, however, the last review meeting of the city’s pollution control committee DPCC noted a delay in making the supersite fully functional.

The Delhi Government, notably in 2021, decided to conduct a ‘Real Time Apportionment’ study with IIT Kanpur to identify and assess sources affecting air quality and develop effective policies.

The Delhi Government had awarded the project “Real Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi” to IIT Kanpur for Rs 12.727 crore plus GST, following a cabinet decision on July 7, 2021.

The minister in his communication to the official has said that conducting the said study gives precise data about the sources of pollution and it helps in taking mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has begun its preparations ahead of winters keeping in view the increase in pollution levels the city faces during the cold season.

The Delhi Environment had also written to the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav recently, requesting for a meeting to discuss the issue of cross border sources of pollution and develop a unified strategy in cooperation with the neighbouring states.

Other than this, the minister on August 16 held a high-level meeting with the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials to prepare a winter action plan against air pollution in the national capital.

The minister had said that the Delhi government has started preparing a winter action plan for the coming days against pollution, and this year, it is based on 14 focus points including vehicular and dust pollution, hotspots, stubble and garbage burning.