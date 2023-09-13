Delhi Govt sends 780 elderly people for pilgrimage to Rameshwaram

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met 780 senior citizens of Delhi who were going to Rameswaram under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram. This is like a bonanza for them as they are getting this chance because of the honest government in Delhi. This honest government saves money to organise pilgrimage tours for senior citizens. Best arrangements have been made by the government.”

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with party leaders on Monday focused on the forthcoming Haryana state elections.

As per sources, the discussion was held regarding the expansion of the organization and intensifying the campaign for the upcoming elections, Aam Aadmi Party is set to kickstart the ‘Parivar Jodo’ campaign across the entire state in the near future.

Advertisement

AAP National Organization General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, state President Sushil Gupta, campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar, senior Vice President Anurag Dhanda and Vice President Chitra Sarwara were present in the meeting held at the residence of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from these, all the secretary-level officials of Haryana AAP were also present.

Notably, the Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2024.