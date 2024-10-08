Delhi govt school students to join vocational training course in Germany

Students from Delhi government schools are set to take part in Germany’s prestigious dual vocational training programme, as a result of a partnership with the Goethe Institute and German industries, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government, the first batch of students from state government schools is set to join the renowned ‘APAL’ (‘Training Partnerships with Latin America, India, and Uzbekistan’) project in 2025, marking a significant leap in education.

Reacting to the development, former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia hailed the collaboration as a milestone in preparing India’s youth for the future.

In this regard, an orientation programme was held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar. The event was attended by Sisodia, Paul Detto from the German Federal Employment Agency, and Goethe Institute programme managers Paul Heeren and Mohita Miglani.

Interacting with parents and students at SKV West Vinod Nagar, Sisodia said, “I am proud that the initiative we launched two years ago in partnership with the German embassy has reached a stage where German industry is willing to invite our students. I expect our children to go there, learn new technology, gain work experience, and return to India to serve their country,” he added.

The Former Education Minister further stated that in line with Arvind Kejriwal’s vision, Delhi’s education revolution is setting new benchmarks. He noted that the opportunity for Delhi government school students to undergo dual vocational training in Germany is a significant milestone. “This world-class training represents a significant step towards securing a brighter future for children in government schools, elevating the quality of education and opening up global opportunities for them,” he added.

According to an official statement, the Education Department of the Delhi Government and the Goethe Institute, Germany, signed an MoU two years ago to introduce the German language in the Delhi government’s ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence’.

Under this partnership, the German language is currently being taught in 30 government schools, enrolling 4,500 students.

Building on this partnership, the first batch of about 30-40 students from Delhi government schools will join Germany’s ‘APAL’ project.