Delhi Govt sanctions Rs 183 crore to overhaul New Rohtak Road between Nangloi &Tikri

The Delhi Government has sanctioned Rs 183 crores to overhaul the New Rohtak Road with an aim to eliminate the problem of water logging and traffic congestion, which will bring relief to lakhs of commuters and residents of areas starting Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra and upto Tikri around the Delhi-Haryana Border.

The Chief Minister Atishi announced the project on Monday, which includes repair and re- strengthening of the road and construction of 9k of new drains on both the sides along the stretch of road between Nangloi Metro Station and Tikri Border. According to an official statement, the project was approved during a recent Expenditure Finance Committee meeting.

CM said that,”The New Rohtak Road, which runs from Nangloi Metro Station through Mundka to Tikri Border, is perhaps the most dilapidated road in Delhi today. This is due to the rapid population growth, reducing the capacity of the drains along the road,” she added. She said that this year’s monsoon saw almost double the usual rainfall, leading to further strain on infrastructure, and to tackle this, a new drain is being constructed by the PWD along New Rohtak Road.

One portion of the drain will go from Nangloi Metro Station to Hirankudna Drain, and the other part will come from Tikri Border to the Hirankudna Drain, official statement added.

The CM said, “This is a long solution which will prevent water logging and road damage in the future. The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs. 183 crore for this project, and work on the drain will start within four weeks, along with repairs to New Rohtak Road,” she added. The residents of Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri, who were worst affected due to the water logging and issues stemming from the problem will now get relief and benefit from construction of new drains.

Additionally, the New Rohtak Road, which is a crucial way connecting Delhi to Haryana, will also be strengthened to alleviate traffic congestion. A Project Supervision Committee is to be set up to ensure timely completion of the project and this will monitor the progress of the project, Atishi has directed.