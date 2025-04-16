Delhi govt raises minimum wages with effect from April 1

The Delhi government has announced an increase in the minimum wages for over 4 million workers across all employment categories in the national capital, Labour Minister Kapil Mishra informed while addressing a press conference here

The revised rates will come into effect from April 1, the minister said. With this, he claimed that Delhi has become one of the states offering the highest minimum wages in the country.

Advertisement

He said the revised minimum wages mark a significant step toward improving the livelihood of workers across the city as the monthly wages for unskilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,066 to Rs 18,456.

Advertisement

The move, he said, is expected to provide relief to individuals employed in sectors such as construction, factories, sanitation services, shops, hospitals, and other unorganized sectors as it would ease their daily financial burdens.

As for the semi-skilled workers, who possess a basic level of technical knowledge or training, they will now receive a revised monthly wage of Rs 20,371, which was previously Rs 19,929, which aims to acknowledge their contribution, providing them with fair compensation for their efforts, the minister said.

Similarly, skilled workers – such as electricians, technicians, and other experienced professionals – will see their wages rise from Rs 21,917 to Rs 22,411.

In terms of educational qualifications, non-matriculate employees will now earn Rs 20,371 per month, up from Rs 19,929, which was earlier. The employees who are matriculates, but not graduates, will see their wages increase from Rs 21,917 to Rs22,411.

For those who are graduates or hold higher qualifications, the monthly wage has been raised from Rs 23,836 to Rs 24,356.

Mishra says these revisions reflect the Delhi government’s commitment to fair wages and social equity, ensuring that educational attainment is also fairly rewarded in the job market.

He further emphasized that these wage rates would be applicable across both government and private sectors and that all employers are legally bound to comply. “Non-compliance will invite strict legal action,” he warned. “The Delhi government is committed to safeguarding the interests of workers. Our top priority has always been ensuring that every labourer receives fair and full compensation for their hard work. This wage hike will directly benefit more than 4 million workers residing and working in Delhi and will help improve their quality of life,” he added.

“Taking note of the long-standing demands of various labour unions, this historic decision by our government will provide much-needed economic relief to workers across both private and public sectors,” the minister said.

He accused the previous administration of failing to take timely decisions on revising minimum wages, and added that the present government acted promptly on this critical issue.