Delhi govt plans solar panel cover over Munak Canal to curb water loss

In a step towards sustainable water management and renewable energy generation, the Delhi government is exploring a plan to cover the Munak Canal with solar panels.



This ambitious initiative—currently under planning and feasibility assessment—aims to curb massive water losses, generate clean electricity, and enhance safety and cleanliness along the canal.



Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected the Munak Canal last week and reviewed conditions on-site along with senior officials.



Based on the findings, a comprehensive plan is being developed to install solar panels across the Delhi stretch of the Munak Canal by constructing four-foot-high walls on both sides, over which the panels will be mounted.



“The Munak Canal is a lifeline for Delhi’s water supply. But in its current form, it is also a major source of loss, pollution, and risk. Our plan to cover it with solar panels will help us save water, produce clean power, and make the canal safer and more secure for the people of Delhi,” said the Delhi Water Minister.



"The Munak Canal is a lifeline for Delhi's water supply. But in its current form, it is also a major source of loss, pollution, and risk. Our plan to cover it with solar panels will help us save water, produce clean power, and make the canal safer and more secure for the people of Delhi," said the Delhi Water Minister.



"This initiative is not just about saving water—it's about protecting lives, generating clean energy, and making Delhi's water infrastructure smarter and safer. We are committed to adopting innovative solutions that serve our people and protect our resources for generations to come," he said. The inspection revealed alarming levels of water loss in the canal. Two of its main sections—the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC)—are suffering from significant leakage and inefficiency.

In the DSB, nearly 30 per cent of the water is lost due to seepage and evaporation, while the CLC records 5 per cent water loss, still substantial in absolute terms.



In the DSB, nearly 30 per cent of the water is lost due to seepage and evaporation, while the CLC records 5 per cent water loss, still substantial in absolute terms.



The proposed plan will serve multiple purposes, such as reducing evaporation and water loss by cutting direct sun exposure, generating renewable energy to power canal-related infrastructure or feed into the grid, improving safety by preventing accidental falls and deterring unauthorized access and enhancing cleanliness, minimising garbage dumping and contamination. Beyond water loss, the Munak Canal also faces persistent issues of garbage dumping and accidental drownings. Open and unguarded stretches of the canal pose a danger to both residents and passersby.

The Munak Canal system, which includes the Carrier Lined Channel and the Delhi Sub-Branch, is 102 km long, out of which about 85 km lies in Haryana, and approximately 17 km is within Delhi.



The Delhi government is currently engaging with the Haryana government to strengthen coordination regarding the maintenance and management of the canal system, particularly for the Delhi segment.

The Delhi government is currently engaging with the Haryana government to strengthen coordination regarding the maintenance and management of the canal system, particularly for the Delhi segment.

The concept is inspired by a similar successful project in Gujarat, where solar panels have been installed over canal systems to efficiently utilise space, prevent evaporation, and generate clean power.

Delhi aims to replicate and adapt this model to suit local conditions and contribute meaningfully to both water security and the capital’s clean energy goals.

The planning and feasibility studies for the Munak Canal solar cover are currently underway. A detailed project report (DPR) and technical design are expected to be finalised in the coming months.