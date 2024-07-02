Delhi govt has set target of planting 64 lakh saplings in 2024: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has set a target of planting/distributing 64 lakh saplings this year with an aim to expand the green cover in the national capital.

He also informed that the government’s plantation/distribution campaign will start from 11th July.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister said, “Pollution is always a big challenge in Delhi. After the formation of our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have worked continuously to reduce the pollution level of Delhi through dedicated efforts by the department. As a result of all those measures, the pollution level in Delhi has decreased by about 30 per cent.”

Stating that there has been a significant expansion of the green belt in Delhi, he said, “The plantation campaign is the most important point of our Summer Action Plan. It is being run every year to increase the green belt of Delhi and reduce the pollution in Delhi.”

“We had set a target of planting two crore trees in five years to improve the environment of Delhi. The government has achieved the target of planting almost two crore trees in the fourth year of its tenure. This target has been achieved by the green agencies of all 21 related departments,” the Minister said.

Rai said, “Delhi government has set a target of planting/distributing 64 lakh saplings this year. We feel that there is an increased need to plant more trees. Last year, we had set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings, but this year we have set a target of planting/distributing 64 lakh saplings. In this, the Forest Department has taken the target of planting the maximum number of trees.”

He further said that to give impetus to the plantation mega campaign included in the 12 points of the Summer Action Plan, the tree plantation and sapling distribution campaign will be started from Narela from 11th July 11 and this campaign will be run in the whole of the national capital.

The minister appealed to the people of Delhi to join this plantation campaign this year as well.