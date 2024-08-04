Delhi govt extends service of bus route 848 to Gubhana village in Haryana

In a significant move to address the long-standing demands of the residents of Gubhana-Majri village in Haryana and those living near the Delhi-Haryana border, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the service of bus route number 848 to Gubhana-Majri village in Haryana.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, along with villagers, flagged off the bus on Sunday at Gubhana.

This extension was approved following requests made by villagers from Gubhana and Majri to the Delhi Transport Minister during his visit to the villages on July 29.

Commenting on the extension, Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is committed to improving connectivity and accessibility for all residents. Extending bus route 848 to Gubhana village in Haryana is a step towards fulfilling our promise to ensure that public transport services reach every corner where there is demand. We are dedicated to addressing the needs of the people, and enhancing their daily commute.”

Previously, the last stop of bus route number 848 was Bakargarh in Delhi. Given that Gubhana village in the Jhajjar district of Haryana is merely 2 kilometres away from Bakargarh, villagers had long requested an extension of the bus service.

During his earlier visit to Gubhana and Majri, the Delhi Transport Minister had assured villagers that even though Guvana-Majri village does not fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi, the Delhi government would leave no stone unturned in providing connectivity to the area, even if it is in Haryana.

With the extension of bus route number 848 to Gubhana-Majri village, residents of Gubhana, Majri, Luksar, Gangdwa, Goyla, Khedka, Deshalpur, Shahpur, Khungai, Jagratpur, Kharman, and Bupnia will no longer face difficulties commuting to Delhi.

This extension of service is expected to significantly benefit more than 50,000 residents of Gubhana-Majri and its surrounding villages, providing them with improved access to essential public transport and connecting them more efficiently with the national capital.

In January 2023, the Delhi government extended the route of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services from Najafgarh Terminal in Delhi to AIIMS-Jhajjar (Badsa village) in Haryana. This extension benefits thousands of daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Haryana.