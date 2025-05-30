Delhi govt disburses higher edu scholarship to economically weak students

The Directorate of Higher Education on Friday disbursed scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing higher education across various state universities in Delhi in presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Around 1305 students from various Delhi state universities received scholarships during the ceremony, directly benefiting from this initiative.

The CM stated that the government has launched series of student-focused reforms by giving scholarships to the economically weaker students of various Delhi government universities and for the first time, students preparing for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and others will receive free coaching in the government schools

“We have committed a historic Rs 20,000 crore budget for education in Delhi which is the largest investment in our capital’s educational future—covering infrastructure, digital learning, teacher empowerment, and student support,” she added.

The Education Minister remarked that the move is not symbolic but a demonstration of the priorities of the government.

“I firmly believe that education is the engine of development, and Delhi is now becoming a model where policies are not stuck in files—they are translated into real benefits for real people. We are here today to seek the trust and partnership of every stakeholder—parents, educators, and citizens alike. Together, let us build a Delhi that not only keeps pace with the future but helps lead it,” he added.

“It was an honour for IGDTUW to host this impactful event. These scholarships reaffirm the Delhi Government’s commitment to building an educational ecosystem where no student is left behind due to financial constraints. We are proud to be a part of this transformative initiative,” Prof. Ranjana Jha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of IGDTUW.