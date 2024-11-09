Delhi govt approves proposal to re-engage CDVs for anti-pollution steps: Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday announced that the 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) who were removed as bus marshals last year will return to work for four months from next week in enforcing various anti-pollution measures in the capital city.

Addressing a press conference here today, she said, “A call out notice will be issued from Monday and the CDVs can start registration at respective district magistrate offices on Tuesday and Wednesday”. A proposal regarding this has been approved by the Delhi government in this regard, she added.

The CM said that the CDVs will be deployed mainly to keep a watch of pollution control centers, management and surveillance of pollution hotspots including sprinkling of water, preventing traffic congestion, preventing illegal use of diesel generators and follow up of complaints on the ‘Green Delhi app’ among others. “I want to assure the volunteers that in the coming days, the government will send a proposal to the LG regarding their permanent employment,” the CM mentioned.

Advertisement

Criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atishi claimed, “In 2018, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had deployed bus marshals for the safety of women, children and senior citizens. However, BJP conspired with their officials and stopped their salaries from April 2023 subsequently dismissing them from their jobs”. However, AAP leaders and ministers fought alongside the removed bus marshals and got them their jobs back,” she added.

The CDVs were removed from November 1, 2023 after objections were raised by finance and revenue departments that they were meant to serve in disaster mitigation related works and their deployment as bus marshals was wrong. Since then the bus marshals are protesting for their reinstatement and demanding a permanent job.