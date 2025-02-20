BiGo partners with BGBS to power sustainable mobility

Kolkata is alive, its streets are pulsating with a diverse tapestry of cultures and ventures. Yet, as traffic snarled, pollution thickened and logistics services deteriorated, the joy of exploration faded.

BiGo, India’s first electric two-wheeler mobility service is making its presence in West Bengal with a bold vision – to introduce sustainable, business-first transport and mobility solutions.

BiGo’s journey is led by its founders, Ankit Nevatia, Ankit Jalan and Mr Prateek Agrawal, driven by a dynamic team with rich work experience in the automotive, business management and information technology industry.

At the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), BiGo signed a MoU with the West Bengal government which will not only accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) but will also make West Bengal a key player in India’s transition to electric vehicles. This MoU also paves the way for BiGo to rapidly expand its services within the state and also create a solid foundation to launch all over the nation with its roots deeply grounded in West Bengal.

Ankit Jalan said, “BiGo is more than just a mobility service; it’s a revolution. Our full-stack approach of owning the fleet, developing the right infrastructure, training drivers, and managing operations, ensures reliability and sustainability. BiGo is empowering businesses to move smarter and faster. We at BiGo would like to thank our chief minister and the government, for the support extended to us.”

BiGo plans to invest up to Rs 375 crore by 2026 with larger investments in subsequent years. These planned investments will strengthen our infrastructure and pave the way to expand our fleet to about 2,00,000+ ebikes in the next five years, said an official.