Delhi: Gopal Rai conducts surprise inspection of ISBT for diesel buses

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) for diesel buses coming from NCR states, as a part of the government’s efforts to tackle vehicular pollution in the national capital.

During his visit, the minister said that the Central government should implement a complete ban on BS-III and BS-IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He also informed that from November 1, checks will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points and action will be taken against any buses, which do not follow the rules.

Advertisement

“At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are also running in Delhi. However due to BS-III and BS-IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution is increasing in Delhi,” Rai said.

During the inspection at ISBT, it was found that all the buses that have come here from UP and Haryana are BS-III and BS-IV buses.

The Environment Minister mentioned that the drivers of diesel buses coming from NCR states were also made aware today that only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi from November 1.

Citing that pollution generated from NCR states has an impact on Delhi, Rai said: “Therefore, only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses should be allowed within NCR. A complete ban on BS-III and BS-IV buses should be implemented there.”

The Delhi Government is running several campaigns to reduce vehicular pollution like the ‘Red light On-Gaadi Off’.