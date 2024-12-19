Delhi Congress protest Shah’s remark on Ambedkar at BJP HQ

The Delhi unit of the Congress, on Thursday, staged a protest in the city against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Members of the Congress, under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, held a demonstration near the BJP Headquarters. Holding aloft Ambedkar’s photograph and raising slogans, the party workers demanded Shah’s resignation.

Addressing the members of the party, Yadav contended that Shah has not only insulted Ambedkar but also devalued the Constitution and democracy. “Amit Shah should forthwith apologise as he has not only insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar but also devalued the Constitution and democracy besides insulting the marginalized section of society for whose uplift he had devoted his entire life,” he said.

The Congress wants the country to be run based on the Constitution while Amit Shah and the likes want to run the country on the basis of “Manusmriti”, he alleged.

Attacking the BJP and the RSS, the Delhi Congress chief further said, “The mindset and feelings of the BJP, RSS and the leaders of the communal party were exposed when Amit Shah insulted Dr Ambedkar. Shah’s deliberate insult of Dr Ambedkar has created anguish and anger in the society, and the people of the country will not forgive him if does not apologise.”