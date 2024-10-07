Delhi Congress launches outreach programme to seek suggestions for manifesto

Delhi Congress President, Devender Yadav on Monday launched an outreach programme to seek suggestions from the public regarding the party’s manifesto at the Connaught place in Central Delhi.

Speaking at the programme, he said that the party will seek suggestions from the Delhiites before finalising its manifesto for the Assembly elections due next year aiming to restore Delhi to its original glory. Yadav said that the party’s manifesto will be based on the suggestions of the people on how to find solutions to their problems and address the challenges that lie ahead in making the Capital the best again.

Manifesto committee chairman and former Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar announced the names of the various sub-committees which will seek response from sectors such as Health, Education, Electricity, Water, Unorganized Sector, Youth, Sports, Women, Tourism, Trade, Minorities and village issues.

Advertisement

Yadav also launched the website and a phone number to take public suggestions on the manifesto and a manifesto van was also launched to seek suggestions from the people of Delhi on Manifesto.